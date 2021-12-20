Viral Videos of 2021

Viral Videos of 2021

In the year 2021, dozens of such videos went viral on Pakistani social media, which started a new discussion while people also enjoyed watching them.

Here are some of the most popular videos of the year 2021 .

Pawri ho rahi hai

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

 Bachpan ka pyaar 

 

A post shared by vishnu_singh91 (@only_mod031zzz)

Maryam Nawaz video call her granddaughter to buy toys 

Hareem Shah slaps Mufti Qavi 

PM Imran Khan Look Alike Goes Viral in Sialkot

TikToker Hareem Shah expresses her love for Bilawal Bhutto

Apny Ghabrana Nahi Song

Firdous Ashiq Awan anger on AC of Sialkot Sonia Sadaf

Hira Mani gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

This Eid, no jhappian and pappian: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Babar Ali Dancing With His Daughter | Song Janu Sun Zara 

 

A post shared by Babar Ali (@iambabaralii)

Junaid Safdar Singing Song On His Wedding

 

A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

Maryam Nawaz Singing A Song

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sang Traditional Song At The Wedding Of Her Son Junaid Safdar 

Video of a driver stopping a train to buy yogurt

 

