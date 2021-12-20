Viral Videos of 2021

In the year 2021, dozens of such videos went viral on Pakistani social media, which started a new discussion while people also enjoyed watching them.

Here are some of the most popular videos of the year 2021 .

Pawri ho rahi hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Bachpan ka pyaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vishnu_singh91 (@only_mod031zzz)

Maryam Nawaz video call her granddaughter to buy toys

The pleasures and joy of being a Nano 😍 Alhamdolillah for that 🙏🏼 https://t.co/VkKdVRL2ot — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 4, 2021

Hareem Shah slaps Mufti Qavi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

PM Imran Khan Look Alike Goes Viral in Sialkot

TikToker Hareem Shah expresses her love for Bilawal Bhutto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Apny Ghabrana Nahi Song

Firdous Ashiq Awan anger on AC of Sialkot Sonia Sadaf

Hira Mani gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

This Eid, no jhappian and pappian: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Babar Ali Dancing With His Daughter | Song Janu Sun Zara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Ali (@iambabaralii)

Junaid Safdar Singing Song On His Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

Maryam Nawaz Singing A Song

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sang Traditional Song At The Wedding Of Her Son Junaid Safdar

Video of a driver stopping a train to buy yogurt

کاہنہ کاچھا ریلوے اسٹیشن کے قریب انجن نمبر 5217 کا اسسٹنٹ ڈرائیور ٹرین روک کر دہی لینے کے لیے بازار گیا۔ ٹرین رکی رہی اور مسافر اسسٹنٹ ڈرائیور کا انتظار کرتے رہے یہ مزے اور کسی ملک میں ہیں؟#Lahore pic.twitter.com/dI6UFx2bP3 — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) December 7, 2021

