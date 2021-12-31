Prominent international daily the Washington Post has denounced the Indian government’s silence over the calls for genocide of Muslims terming it an endorsement of the extremists’ call.

In an article, the paper wrote that Indian Prime Minister Modi claims to be a champion of free speech, rule of law and secular ethos but the world is seeing how he and his party rely on threats, intimidation and violence to consolidate their control.

The paper lamented that Modi has cultivated hatred for decades and what’s happening in India now is horrifying as genocide and ethnic cleansing become centrepiece of political debates.

The paper said Muslims are lynched on streets, Christmas celebrations are attacked and free media and human rights are a myth.

Read full story