WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature for group conversation polls soon.

According to WABetainfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new “major” feature that would allow users to hold polls in group chats in a future version.

Users will be able to poll their friends’ thoughts within a WhatsApp group chat in the future version.

By typing in the bar shown in the screenshot below, a group member can ask a question.

However, because the feature is still in development, there are no further information available at this time.

The functionality is intended primarily for group chats, according to the WhatsApp news tracker, and the answers gathered through voting will be end-to-end encrypted like other WhatsApp talks.

Only the members of the group will be able to see the polls and their results.

