World Health Organization has cautioned and urged for preparedness against concurrent outbreaks of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases during the coming spring.

According to Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Omicron variant is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries.

He said more than 15 million new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the world body from around the world last week. He said the number of patients being hospitalized is increasing in most countries.

