WHO Chief warns Omicron, Delta forming ‘tsunami’ of COVID cases

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the Omicron and Delta Coronavirus variants could produce a tsunami of COVID-19 cases that will put immense pressure on healthcare systems.

Addressing an online news conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said that Omicron is highly transmittable variant of Coronavirus.

DG WHO said that 92 of the WHO’s 194 member countries missed a target to vaccinate 40 percent of their populations by the end of this year.

He urged everyone to make a “New Year’s resolution” to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70 percent of countries’ populations by the beginning of July 2022.

