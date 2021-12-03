WHO warns low vaccination creating new Covid variants

Chief of Wold Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned low vaccination creating new Covid variants.

In a statement, he said measures to stop the globally-dominant Delta variant would also hinder Omicron, first discovered in November in southern Africa and which has since rattled countries around the world.

He called on countries to optimise their public health and social measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

The WHO Chief said nations need to ensure that high-risk and vulnerable individuals are fully vaccinated immediately.

