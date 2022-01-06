Widespread more rain expected in Balochistan, Sindh

Widespread more rain is expected in Balochistan and Sindh, while more rain with snow over the hills at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rain is also likely in Balochistan and upper Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore ten, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar four, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad three, Murree zero degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-snow is expected in Pulwama, Leh, Anatnag, Bramula and Shopian. Cloudy weather with rain is expected in Jammu and Cloudy weather with rain-snow in Srinagar.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula two degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus five and Anantnag three degree centigrade.

