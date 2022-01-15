Work on all mega development projects to be completed in stipulated time: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan says government, its allies and establishment are on the same page on all issues of national importance.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi today [Saturday], he said opposition, despite being in majority, faced worst defeat in the Senate as it badly failed to bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question about separate marches announced by the opposition parties, the minister said opposition cannot harm the government. He said opposition only wants to create anarchy in the country, which is not in the interest of the state.

To another question, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said work on all mega development projects is underway, and these projects will be completed in the stipulated time.

