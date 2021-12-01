World AIDS Day being observed today

World AIDS Day is being observed on Wednesday across the globe to show support to those living with the disease and to remember those who have lost their lives.

The theme of the day is “End inequalities, End AIDS.”

The observance of the day is also aimed to create awareness about the disease.

In a video message on World Aids Day, Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said rapidly increasing AIDS cases in Asia is a challenge for Pakistan as 84 percent increase has been witnessed in the region from 2010 to 2021.

He said the federal government has taken several steps in collaboration with provinces for prevention of people from this disease.

