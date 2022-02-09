World, Muslim Ummah should raise voice against maltreatment of minorities in India: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has said the international community and the Muslim Ummah should raise voice against the maltreatment of minorities in India.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he regretted the banning of Hijab in Karnataka and other areas of India. She said the entire Pakistani nation pays tributes to the Muslim Indian girl who protested the Indian move.

The Special Representative said we will observe solidarity day with the Indian Muslim women on Friday. He said the religious scholars of all schools of thought in their Friday sermons will denounce the latest Indian action against Muslim women.

Tahir Ashrafi said we are also writing letters to Imam-e-Kaaba and other religious scholars across the world, appealing them to raise their voice against the persecution of Muslims in India.

