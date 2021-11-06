Kashmiris observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Jammu Martyrs’ Day today (Saturday) to reaffirm the resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kasimr media service Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were massacred by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people of the territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiri Diaspora to observe the day as Black Day and organize special meetings to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Paying rich tributes and salutes to the Jammu martyrs, the APHC spokesman reiterated the pledge to carry the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite Indian suppression and repression.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take cognizance of the historical and factual perspective of the Kashmir dispute and help resolve it as per agreed resolutions of the World Body.

