Palestinian PM calls on US to recognize Palestinian state

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has asked the United States to recognize an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In a press statement issued at the end of a meeting with a delegation of U.S. Congress members headed by Senator Ben Cardin, Ishtaye also asked Washington to implement the pledges it made to Palestinians, mainly reopening the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem.

Ishtaye discussed with the delegation the future of Israeli-Palestinian peace process amid Israeli government’s attempts to undermine two-state solution and violating the Palestinians rights.

