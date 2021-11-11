President Xi urges countries of Asia-Pacific region to boost cooperation on common challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the countries of Asia-Pacific region to boost cooperation on common challenges, including Covid-19 and climate change.

Addressing the virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, he said all the regional countries should work together to address common threats.

Xi Jinping said China will stay committed to promoting win-win cooperation and contribute to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region.

