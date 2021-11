Eighteen passengers were killed and several others injured when a speedy passenger coach fell into a deep gorge near Palandri, in Azad Kashmir on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Rawalakot said that the ill-fated bus was going from Baloch Tehsil to Rawalpindi.

Rescue teams and ambulances reached the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Read full story